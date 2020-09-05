Singer Oxlade Rejects Fan Who Said He Is The Return Of Wizkid

Nigerian Afro R&B singer, Oxlade, has responded to a tweet that says he is the return of Wizkid with ‘DKT’.
It all started when the Twitter user identified as Omotohsho tweeted:
“I guess oxlade is return of WIZKID wit DKT @oxladeofficial”
The ‘Away’ crooner saw the tweet and retweeted with the comment:
“You will not shofo ijn….. amen……… please remove this tweet…..”
Trying to achieve a plot twist, another user with the handle @AttitudeQ tweeted:
“What if Oxlade actually meant he’s better than wizkid??”
Read Also: Singer Oxlade Recounts How He Was Allegedly Harassed By Lagos Police
Information Nigeria recalls Oxlade publicly thanked veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda, for offering him a scholarship when he couldn’t afford to pay his tuition fees.
Oxlade released the single ‘DKT (Dis Kind Thing)’ in August.
See the Twitter thread below: