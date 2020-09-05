Singer Oxlade Rejects Fan Who Said He Is The Return Of Wizkid

Nigerian Afro R&B singer, Oxlade, has responded to a tweet that says he is the return of Wizkid with ‘DKT’.

It all started when the Twitter user identified as Omotohsho tweeted:

“I guess oxlade is return of WIZKID wit DKT @oxladeofficial”

The ‘Away’ crooner saw the tweet and retweeted with the comment:

“You will not shofo ijn….. amen……… please remove this tweet…..”

Trying to achieve a plot twist, another user with the handle @AttitudeQ tweeted:

“What if Oxlade actually meant he’s better than wizkid??”

Read Also: Singer Oxlade Recounts How He Was Allegedly Harassed By Lagos Police

Information Nigeria recalls Oxlade publicly thanked veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda, for offering him a scholarship when he couldn’t afford to pay his tuition fees.

Oxlade released the single ‘DKT (Dis Kind Thing)’ in August.

See the Twitter thread below: