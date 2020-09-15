Singer Omawumi Shows Off Her Beautiful Family On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to show off her beautiful family.

The music vocalist, who is known for keeping her family out of the prying eyes of the public, threw caution to the wind as she mentioned that she did so this time to testify to God’s goodness.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer and her husband, Tosin Ibrahim Yusuf tied the knot traditionally in her hometown in Delta state in 2018.

In one of the photos, the couple could be seen smiling cheerfully along with their two children.

The singer captioned the post with the words;

“My Safe Space…

I usually don’t do this… But it is good to testify of God’s goodness”

See her full post below: