Singer Omawumi Says She Misses Partying

Damilola Ayomide
Omawumi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Omawumi Megbele, better known as Omawumi, has stated that she misses the days of partying and dressing up.

Taking to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself, she wrote:

“I miss the days of gadging tight to go and turn up! That time I go load the lip gloss as if I use my mouth pack dodo from fire”

The award-winning singer also recently wished her friend and colleague, Waje, a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to an amazing sister that God gave me… I celebrate you Amazon, Jesus Baby and Cousin to the Holy Ghost! What do I want to say that you don’t already know?“, she wrote on Instagram.

See Omawumi’s Instagram post below:

Omawumi’s Instagram post

 

 

 

