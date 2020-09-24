Singer Niniola Announces Release Date For Her Upcoming Album, ‘Colours And Sounds’

Nigerian singer, Niniola, has announced the release date for her upcoming album titled ‘Colours and Sounds’. The Afro-house artist took to Twitter to disclose the date as October 2, 2020.

Her Twitter post reads:

“A Queen On Her Throne… Living By Her Own Rules… 02/10 ‘COLOURS AND SOUNDS’ Album Art, Track List And Pre-Add/Save Link Out This Week… #NINIOLA #QOAH #QOTS #AFROBOSS #COLOURSANDSOUNDS #NININATION”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was recently reached out to by American singer and record producer, Timbaland. The Grammy award winner tweeted at her to know when their collaborative song would be released. The producer had also shared a video of himself dancing to the yet-to-be-released song.

