Singer D’Banj Celebrates Son On His First Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, who is also known as D’Banj is in a celebratory mood as his son turned a year older on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted an adorable photo of himself and his son with a caption which reads;

“The joy of the lord is my strength and His Mercies Endures forever. As our Prince is ONE year Old now we thank God for His Grace, Mercies and protection.”

In August 2019, the singer announced that he and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow were expecting another son in August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy of Beat FM London.

See his full post below: