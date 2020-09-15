Singer Davido Knocks Troll Over Negative Comment

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, came hard on a troll, who left a nasty comment on his Instagram page.

The singer had posted an adorable photo of himself and his son, Ifeanyi with a caption which reads; “Junior”.

A web user, however, took a swipe at the singer’s son by writing; “Junior frog voice“.

In a bid to defend his offspring, Davido fired back.

The singer placed a heavy curse on the troll’s child as he wrote;

“Ur own pikin go be future broke boi”

See the exchange below: