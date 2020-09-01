Singer 9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne Drags Absentee Fathers On Instagram

Toni Payne, the estranged wife of singer, 9ice, has dragged absentee fathers, who return to their children’s lives to complicate things.

The poet took to her Instagram page to narrate how one of her friend, who is above 30, is trying to accept his father back into his life after he abandoned him at a young age.

According to Tony Payne, a man who made a conscious decision not to be involved in his child’s life shouldn’t reconnect with them when they are grown ups.

Read Also: Singer Waje Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos

See her post below: