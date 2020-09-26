Shehu Sani Condemns Insurgents Attack On Governor Zulum’s Convoy

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum by suspected members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

On Friday, an unspecified number of people were reportedly killed in a fresh ambush on the Borno Governor’s convoy in Monguno, the second time in three months.

Reacting to the latest attack, the former lawmaker from Kaduna while condemning the act, called for more protection for the Governor.

He also urged the Governor to exercise greater caution in visiting areas still controlled by the terrorist group.

He also condoled the families of security agents who lost their lives in the attack. See his tweet below: