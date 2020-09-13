SERAP Sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Withholding Corruption Probes Reports

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against the leadership of the National Assembly for failure to release the reports of various corruption probes carried out by the National Assembly.

The group filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over their failure to publish reports of all completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.

The suit was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

SERAP is also suing the duo for their failure to disclose the number of probes that have resulted in the indictment of suspects and to name such suspects.