SERAP Gives FG 14 Days For Trial Of 103 Corruption Cases

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation to take immediate steps to prosecute high-profile corruption cases in the country.

The group also urged President Buhari to compel the AGF to publish details of the whereabouts of allegedly missing case files, as well as the status of prosecution of all the cases being handled by his office.

The group also said if it does not hear from the government about the steps being taken in this direction within the next 14 days, it would take legal actions.

The request was contained in an open letter dated September 26, 2020, signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare and sent to President Buhari.

“According to our information, details of about 103 high-profile corruption cases being handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] were reportedly made available in 2017 to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon request.

“Further, the case files of 15 high-profile corruption suspects are allegedly missing. The missing files are among the 23 cases reportedly sent by the now defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, [SPIP] in 2019 to Mr Malami, and include some charges of fraud involving some former governors and senators, as well as non-declaration of assets and possession of foreign accounts cases.”

SERAP therefore urged President Buhari to instruct Mr Malami to:” Explain why after several years these high-profile corruption cases have not been expeditiously, diligently, effectively and satisfactorily prosecuted to logical conclusion; take immediate and concrete steps to prosecute the cases in close cooperation and collaboration with appropriate anticorruption agencies,” part of the statement read.