SEO Specialist Vacancy at Techhive Africa

Techhive Africa is a different kind of digital agency. We specialise in using data analytics to connect brands and SMEs across Africa with their target audience.
Our platforms have over 5 million cumulative social media followers, over 3 million monthly unique visitors and are some of the most visible in Nigeria.
We are currently looking for a talented and creative individual to fill the position below:
Job Title: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Job Description
The SEO Specialist will have the following responsibilities:
- Lead the SEO strategy of our platforms.
- Work with the content team to ensure content is created in the most effective ways
- Develop effective link building strategies
- Review website performance with data tools and look for enhancement opportunities
- Craft strategies to improve user engagement and time spent on the website.
Job Qualifications
- Graduate with a B.Sc or HND from any Tertiary institution
- At least two (2) years working experience in SEO or a related role
- Experience with SEO tools, keyword research, link analysis and data analytics
- Highly motivated and target driven, with a proven track record in traffic growth
Application Details
- Send an email with your CV attached to info@techhive.africa
- The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for SEO Specialist Position’
- The body of the mail should detail in the best way possible why you are the best candidate for the job.
- Application Deadline is: 27th September 2020