SEO Specialist Vacancy at Techhive Africa

Techhive Africa is a different kind of digital agency. We specialise in using data analytics to connect brands and SMEs across Africa with their target audience.

Our platforms have over 5 million cumulative social media followers, over 3 million monthly unique visitors and are some of the most visible in Nigeria.

We are currently looking for a talented and creative individual to fill the position below:

Job Title: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

The SEO Specialist will have the following responsibilities:

Lead the SEO strategy of our platforms.

Work with the content team to ensure content is created in the most effective ways

Develop effective link building strategies

Review website performance with data tools and look for enhancement opportunities

Craft strategies to improve user engagement and time spent on the website.

Job Qualifications

Graduate with a B.Sc or HND from any Tertiary institution

At least two (2) years working experience in SEO or a related role

Experience with SEO tools, keyword research, link analysis and data analytics

Highly motivated and target driven, with a proven track record in traffic growth

Application Details