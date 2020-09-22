SEO Specialist Vacancy at Techhive Africa

By
Information Nigeria
-

Techhive Africa is a different kind of digital agency. We specialise in using data analytics to connect brands and SMEs across Africa with their target audience. 

Our platforms have over 5 million cumulative social media followers, over 3 million monthly unique visitors and are some of the most visible in Nigeria.

We are currently looking for a talented and creative individual to fill the position below:

Job Title: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

The SEO Specialist will have the following responsibilities:

  • Lead the SEO strategy of our platforms.
  • Work with the content team to ensure content is created in the most effective ways
  • Develop effective link building strategies
  • Review website performance with data tools and look for enhancement opportunities
  • Craft strategies to improve user engagement and time spent on the website.

Job Qualifications

  • Graduate with a B.Sc or HND from any Tertiary institution
  • At least two (2) years working experience in SEO or a related role
  • Experience with SEO tools, keyword research, link analysis and data analytics
  • Highly motivated and target driven, with a proven track record in traffic growth

Application Details

  • Send an email with your CV attached to info@techhive.africa
  • The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for SEO Specialist Position’
  • The body of the mail should detail in the best way possible why you are the best candidate for the job.
  • Application Deadline is: 27th September 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here