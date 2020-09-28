“Send me some money” – Davido begs BBNaija winner, Laycon (video)

The BBNaija 2020 Lockdown reality show journey recently came to an end after one of the housemates, Laycon, was announced as the winner.

Laycon was announced winner after he amassed more than 50% of the votes while the first runner up, Dorathy, had just 21% votes.

Laycon has now been spotted hanging out with the singer, Davido. In a video posted on social media, Davido was seen jokingly telling Laycon to send him some money after the latter became a millionaire.

Laycon carted home a total of N85million, including N30million cash prize, 2 bedroom apartment, a trip to Dubai for two, a trip to Dublin, among other prizes.

Laycon beat 19 contestants in the winner-takes-all competition that kicked off on Sunday, July 19, 2020.