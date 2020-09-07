See Glimpse Of Erica Following Her Disqualification From BBNaija House

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica was all smiles as she took to her Instagram page to give a shout out to her fanbase, alias Elites.

Erica was sent packing from the Big Brother house for violating several rules.

The reality TV star’s manager, @DonMikeOne assured her fans that she is doing well and she is in good health.

@DonMikeOne tweeted;

“Please do not believe any news concerning @ericanlewedim She’s doing well and in good health. That voice note or whatever message you got are all lies. Thank You. #Erica”

Photos of the reality TV star have also begun trending on social media.

See the tweet below: