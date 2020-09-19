Secondary Schools In Akwa Ibom To Resume September 28

The Akwa Ibom state government has announced September 28 as the resumption date for secondary schools in the state.

This was made known on Saturday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

Also Read: FG Orders Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Assessment

The statement also contained that private secondary schools are to commence the process for resumption from September 21.

“Primary schools are also to commence processes for the resumption of primary six pupils only, on 21st September 2020 to prepare them for the common entrance (exit examinations).

“Additionally, the Akwa Ibom State University will commence the processes of resumption on 21st September 2020; College of Education, Afaha Nsit, is to reopen on 21st September 2020, while Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua will resume on October 5, 2020.”

Comrade Ememobong also revealed that the state government would provide face masks for students who are to sit for common entrance.