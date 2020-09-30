Sanwo-Olu Cancels Independence Day Parade In Lagos

As Nigeria marks its 60th Independence Anniversary, the Lagos State Government has announced that the annual Independence Day Parade will not hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lagos State Government revealed that it has opted for a low key celebration.

Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

The Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho made this known in a communique on Wednesday.

“The governor congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.

“They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The governor also urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

“They are to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.”