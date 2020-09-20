Sack Our Monarch To Avert Anarchy, Anambra Community Tells Obiano

The dispute between the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, and traditional rulers in the state has taken a new dimension as indigenes calls for sack of monarch.

People of Awba Ofemili in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State called on Governor Obiano to withdraw the certificate of recognition of their traditional ruler, Ezekwesili Maduagwuna over alleged criminal acts and highhandedness.

A former Commissioner in the state, Nnamdi Mekoh spoke too newsmen on behalf of the community on Saturday.

Also Read: Anambra Gov, Obiano Suspends 12 Monarchs For Visiting Buhari

He alleged that no fewer than four persons have lost their lives while 13 houses have been destroyed at the instance of the monarch.

He expressed that the community had been enmeshed in multifaceted crisis since the emergence of the monarch whose installation they alleged, had no constitutional backing.

He revealed that the only want to restore peace in the community remained the dethronement of the monarch and immediate replacement with a civilised and peaceful individual capable of managing the affairs of the town.