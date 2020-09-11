Rihanna’s Documentary To Be Released In Summer 2021

American singer, Rihanna, will have her documentary released in the summer of 2021. The documentary will be released officially on Amazon.

The documentary’s director, Peter Berg, revealed some salient details regarding the film’s release via a recent interview. He said:

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now. Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

The upcoming documentary features ‘unparalleled access into Rihanna’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage’. Amazon reportedly purchased worldwide rights for the documentary for $25 million.