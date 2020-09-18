Rihanna Announces Upcoming Savage X Fenty Show

American singer and fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna, has announced that her annual fashion show, Savage X Fenty will be airing on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 2.

The show will feature appearances from artists such as Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Miguel, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Big Sean, and Rico Nasty.

The first edition of the fashion show also featured appearances from artists such as Migos, Halsey, and Normani.

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy award-winning global superstar shares a short video clip with the caption:

“#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL 2 It’s going down OCT 2 on @PrimeVideo @SavageXFenty”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Rihanna’s documentary will be officially released on Amazon in the summer period of 2021.

