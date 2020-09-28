Retired police officer, two others arrested for stealing a goat to celebrate late mom’s remembrance

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police has been disgraced and beaten mercilessly after he was caught with two others stealing a goat.

The man identified as Godwin Abah, also known as Goddy Mopol, has been handed over to the police. He was caught alongside two others for stealing a goat in Owukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, according to Idoma Voice.

DSP Godwin was planning to mark his mother’s one year remembrance and needed a goat for the ceremony.

He allegedly sent the boys to get him a goat but luck ran out on them,as they were caught by local vigilante who beat them mercilessly .

Meanwhile, the suspects have been take to Orokam divisional police headquarters for further prosecution.

See more photos below: