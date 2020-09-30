“Respect yourself, we’re not in the house anymore oh!” – Kiddwaya gives Neo serious warning (video)

Billionaire’s son and ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has given fellow housemate, Neo, a serious warning in a joke gone wrong.

The former lockdown housemates were at the BBNaija 2020 prize presentation today, September 30, in Lagos when Kiddwaya took Neo’s joke seriously.

In the viral video now making rounds on social media, Neo, who was probably joking, could be heard asking Kiddwaya to go back to his seat. “Waya, go sit your f–king azz down. Waya, go sit you fat azz down. Waya see your chair. Everybody is sitting down.”, Neo was heard saying in the video.

However, the billionaire’s son who appeared not to be in the mood for any jokes at the moment quickly turned and gave Neo a serious warning.

Pointing a finger at Neo, Kiddwaya who was on call, said… “Guy, respect yourself, we are not in the house anymore oh! we are not in the house anymore oh! Respect yourself”

Watch video below;