Reopening Varsities Now Suicidal, Social Distancing Impossible – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it was still unsafe for the nation’s public universities to reopen for academic activities.

The union also expressed that its industrial action which it commenced since March nationwide is still on and will only be called off when demands are addressed by the government.

The Lagos Zone coordinator of the union, Professor Olusiji Sowande, gave this position in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, there is nothing different on the ground from what used to be before COVID-19 in the nation’s public universities.

He also expressed that students’ hostels are not only still inadequate, there are no significant facilities on the ground to carry out the physical distancing guidelines in large and crowded lecture rooms.