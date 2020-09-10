Reopening Of Lagos Schools Will Be In Phases – Govt

Lagos State government has revealed how schools in the state will be reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in an interview on Thursday.

He revealed that not all the pupils in the state will be allowed to resume at the same time.

He pointed out that primary schools won’t be opened on the 21st.

He stated that on the 14th of September tertiary institutions will reopen for the first time after six months of closure.

He stated that final year students across all tertiary institutions in the state will resume. Then after their exams, those in their penultimate year will resume.