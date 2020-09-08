Reno Omokri Blasts Children Who Don’t Spend On Their Parents When Alive

Former public office holder cum social media activist, Reno Omokri, has addressed those who would rather spend a lot on burials than take care of their living relatives.

The popular author and lawyer wrote on his Twitter page:

“Dear Africans, You cant give a befitting burial to a parent you did not give a befitting life! The dead can’t eat 10 cows. They cant enjoy renovated houses. They dont rest in peace in golden coffins. It gets rotten. Spend the money on the living! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

Omokri has also reacted to Pastor Ibiyeomie’s threats against Daddy Freeze. He said that Jesus did not react even after he was insulted.

See Omokri’s tweet below: