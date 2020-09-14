Reno Omokri berates Nigerian youths over the attention they pay to the eviction of housemates of the Big Brother Naija show

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, on Sunday berated Nigerian youths over the attention they pay to the eviction of housemates of the Big Brother Naija show

Omokri said poverty would reduce in Nigeria if youths invested more in rice venture than paying attention to the eviction of BBNaija housemates.

The former presidential aide stated this in a tweet on Sunday.

“The price of rice has increased by 60% since July when #BBNaija started. Many youths have made millions buying rice from Kebbi and Jigawa and selling it in Lagos and Port Harcourt. But, all you can boast of at that time is being up to date on BBN!

“You are so focused on who gets evicted from the #BBNaija house. If only you were as focused on getting poverty evicted from your life.

“For 2 months, you suspended your life to focus on BBN. Others used that time to suspend poverty from their life,” he tweeted.

His comment is coming at a time Prince and Kiddwaya were evicted from the reality television show after polling the lowest scores.

