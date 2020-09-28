Rema thanks former U.S. president, Obama for listening to his song

Nigerian music act and Mavin records star, Rema has thanked former U.S. President, Barack Obama for taking interest in his song.

Recall that back in December 2019, Obama released his playlist of favourite songs for 2019 and two Nigerian music stars, young maverick, Rema and Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy made the list.

Obama while sharing the playlist of 35 songs wrote; “from hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year.

If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Rema’s ‘Iron Man‘ and Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody‘ made the list.

However, In a recent post by Rema, he showed appreciation to the ex-president for recognizing how much of a great song ‘Iron Man’ is.

He also revealed that the track was recorded when he was 18 years old.

“Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN,” the Dumebi crooner wrote.

See his post: