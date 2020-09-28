Rema Rants On Twitter; Says He Stole Laptop In 2017

Nigerian artist, Rema, has become the number one trending topic on Twitter after ranting about his musical journey and confessing to the fact that he stole a laptop from an unknown Eric in 2017.

The ‘Woman’ crooner posted a series of tweets, some of which read thus:

“Niggas don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy. I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol”

He later tweeted:

“Eric, Sorry I stole your laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it.”

Although it is unclear the reasons behind Rema’s outbursts, Twitter users have wondered if all is well with the artist.

