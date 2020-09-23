REMA, 2BABA, YEMI ALADE AND COBHAMS PREPARE TO UNITE NIGERIANS & SHUTDOWN THE INTERNET WITH COCA-COLA AS NAIJA TURNS 60!

Coca-Cola Nigeria has unveiled a first of its kind virtual celebration of Nigeria at 60 in a

scintillating fusion of music to uplift and bring people together this Independence Day.

Leveraging its ongoing ‘Open Like Never Before’ initiative, Coca-Cola will host an exciting

schedule of activities, beginning with this uplifting #NaijaLikeNeverBefore initiative to honor the nation by assembling the largest number of people to sing the National Anthem at once. The live virtual event will feature performances by Rema, 2Baba, Yemi Alade and Cobhams.

Monali Shah, Marketing Communications Director – West Africa Business Unit Coca-Cola

Nigeria, commented, “We created the music experience to celebrate and honor the nation as

one indivisible country.“#NaijaLikeNeverBefore will uplift the spirit of togetherness, foster

authenticity and positivity of Nigerians as we celebrate Naija @60.”

Rema on his recent radio interview could not contain his excitement at being a part of this event that is set to make history as Naija turns 60. In his remarks, he called on all Nigerians home and abroad especially his Ravers to join him and other Afrobeats music superstars in putting Nigeria on the world map as the happiest and most energetic nation in the world.

On how to join the virtual concert, Rema explained; “The concert will be live streamed on the Coca-Cola YouTube channel at 10:30AM on October 1st , so just go and set a reminder but don’t stop there, set the reminder on your phone, TV and tell a friend to tell a friend to tell a friend so they don’t miss the grandest banger ever!”

The exclusive virtual music concert and Independence Day National Anthem Sing-Off can be

live -streamed from the comfort of your homes. To learn more about Naija @ 60, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Twitter and YouTube.