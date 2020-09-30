Regina Daniels shows off her new body, sends everyone on Instagram into a frenzy!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shows off her new body and its sent everyone on Instagram into a frenzy!

After giving birth to her first child June, the actress is back with her famous shape looking good and trim with her tiny waist and hips back in place.

Yesterday, she celebrated her son, Munir Neji Nwoko as he clocked three months.

Sharing photos of her cute son via her verified Instagram page, Regina Daniels said she can’t wait for him to grow older and call her mama.

She wrote;

“My lil boy is 3months today… I can’t wait to see him crawl, play, happily take matching pictures with me and call me mama 😌

@princemunirnwoko… Love you son”

Photos below:

