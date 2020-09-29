Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Adorable Son (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to show off her adorable son, Munir Neji Nwoko.

The movie star treated her fans to a series of cute photos of herself and her three-month-old son as they both stepped out for an outing.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Daniels captioned her post with the words;

“My lil boy is 3months today

I can’t wait to see him crawl, play, happily take matching pictures with me and call me mama @princemunirnwoko

Love you son”

See her post below: