Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Adorable Son And Stepdaughters

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently took to her Instagram page to show off her adorable son and step-daughters.

Information Nigeria recalls Daniels welcomed her son, Munir Neji in June.

The movie star, who is reportedly the sixth wife of popular politician, Ned Nwoko, stepped out with the little kids and she made a video of them enjoying the car ride.

The actress had initially reposted a video capturing the moment her husband could be seen cradling their son.

