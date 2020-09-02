Regina Daniels Shares Lovely Photos On Instagram

Controversial movie star, Regina Daniels uploaded a series of lovely photos of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress rocked a pair of blue jeans and a yellow turtleneck top along with black slippers as she stepped out.

Daniels, who is also the wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, accompanied her post with some words of advice for her social media followers.

The new mum wrote;

“Life teaches us to make good use of time, While time teaches us the value of life.”

See her full post below: