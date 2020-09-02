Regina Daniels Shares Lovely Photos On Instagram

Amaka Odozi
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Controversial movie star, Regina Daniels uploaded a series of lovely photos of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress rocked a pair of blue jeans and a yellow turtleneck top along with black slippers as she stepped out.

Daniels, who is also the wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, accompanied her post with some words of advice for her social media followers.

The new mum wrote;

“Life teaches us to make good use of time, While time teaches us the value of life.”

See her full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post
Photo of the actress
Photo of the actress

