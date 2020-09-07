Regina Daniels Shares Lovely Photos On Instagram

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a couple of lovely photos of herself.

The new mum looked stunning as she donned a lovely black dress.

The actress and wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko also got a ‘face beat’ from award winning make-up artist, Nlewe Celine.

In the photos, the movie star sported a nude lips, her eyebrows were neatly drawn and her cheekbones were perfectly contoured and highlighted.

Showing off her subtle make up look, Daniels wrote;

“You were not created to live up to other people’s expectations.”

See her post below: