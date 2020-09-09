Regina Daniels Shares Beautiful Photo On Instagram

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a beautiful photo of herself.

In the photo, the actress and first time mum donned a white dress as she stared into space.

Daniels also poured out her feelings in the caption of her post as she wrote;

“You ever stopped and thought “wow I prayed for this. It’s here. It’s happening”



Information Nigeria recalls the wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko finally opened up about her postpartum recovery in a new episode of her docu-reality series on her YouTube channel.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Opens Up About Her Postpartum Recovery

See her post below: