Regina Daniels Opens Up About Her Postpartum Recovery

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel where she opened up about her postpartum recovery.

The first time mum is striving to get her body back after giving birth to her son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

In the new video, the actress and her friends discussed about her post pregnancy and the progress she has made so far.

Although, it got heated at some point as one of Daniels’ friend accused her of being a bully.

Watch the full video below: