Reekado Banks Features Wizkid, Tiwa Savage On Upcoming EP, ‘Off The Record’

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has announced the pending release of his upcoming EP titled ‘Off The Record’, which features Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. The former Mavin Records artist, who just returned to Nigeria after a six-month stay in Gabon, took to his Twitter page to share the news by posting a short video.

In the video, Reekado talks about his return from Gabon, his new EP which contains five tracks, and the fact that his album has been delayed because the ‘climate doesn’t feel right for it’ yet.

Also, the ‘Rora’ crooner shared his exclusive interview with British entertainment media platform, GRM Daily.

In his words:

“All the songs on the EP are collaborations. There is not a single song that isn’t a feature. As you already know, ‘Need More’ has Kida Kudz and EO. There’s a song with Wizkid on the EP, another with Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.”

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Advises Reekado Banks To Find A Wife In Gabon And Settle Down There

Reekado has also promised that ‘Need More’ will be officially released on Friday, September 25.

See the excerpt of his interview below:

See his Twitter post below: