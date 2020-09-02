Reasons why live dealer casino games are proving to be a big hit amongst Nigerians

Online casinos have grown tremendously, both in terms of their entertainment quotient as

well as popularity, over the past couple of decades. New operators join the industry every

year, bringing with them a lot of innovation. Live dealer online casinos, which is a subset of

this industry, have gained exceptional popularity over the past five years. These businesses

have grabbed a huge chunk of the market share that used to be earlier enjoyed by the

conventional online casino platforms.

There are several reasons why people world over, including Nigerians are switching to live dealer casino games today. Let’s look at some of them below.

Real time casino games with real dealers

Counted amongst the biggest pros of live dealer casinos is the fact that players get to enjoy

their favourite casino table games in a real-time environment, with actual dealers. They get

to witness casino gaming inside authentic settings, just like a brick-and-mortar casino.

In addition, players are able to observe the dealer’s actions in real time, without facing any

problems in following the game.

Anytime anywhere game play

Another popular reason why live casinos are gaining immense popularity is that you can

enjoy the gaming action anytime and anywhere. There is no need of travelling to any

physical destination. You can enjoy live dealer casino games from within the comfort of your

living room, even at 2 AM in the morning if you prefer! Not just that, you can also play these

games while being on the move, on your smartphone or tablet PC.

Feature cutting-edge technologies

Majority of live dealer casinos employ advanced systems that greatly enhance the gaming

process. Thanks to the modern-day live streaming technology which is impacting multiple industries including retail, gaming, films and more, people are able to follow every single

casino gaming action and detail, without any lag. The cutting-edge technologies also offer a

great amount of protection to the players, thus safeguarding their critical data and

information.

Social gaming

Another major pro of live casinos is that owing to the newest technologies in use, players are

able to interact with each other as well as the dealer, in real time. Resultantly, they get an

opportunity to make personal connections with others, simultaneously enjoying the casino

gaming action. Not just that, some live dealer casino platforms allow players to customise

their tables, in line with the specifications provided by them.

Promotions

Almost all the reputed live dealer casinos offer special bonuses and discounts to players

who opt for this specific gaming medium. This is one more reason why these platforms

should be tried at least once. All thanks to such promotions, players get an opportunity to

increase their winning chances while wagering money on their preferred live dealer casino

games.

Fair gaming

Counted amongst the biggest appeals of live dealer gaming is the fairness behind the

gameplay. As there is no involvement of RNG for determination of the results, the outcomes

totally depend upon the real-time actions of the live dealer. Just like a brick and mortar

casino, everything happens in real time, right before your eyes.