‘Real Men Show Emotions’ – Singer Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has taken to his social media accounts to share his take on how real men behave. The award-winning vocalist and songwriter is of the view that real men do not hide their emotions, adding that vulnerability should not be mocked.

His tweet reads thus:

“Real men show emotions. Strong men struggle too. Vulnerability is an attribute of the strong. Don’t let world people redefine this truth and make you feel something is wrong with you.”

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro R&B singer recently celebrated his son’s 10th birthday by gifting him a brand new mobile phone.

See Timi Dakolo’s tweet below: