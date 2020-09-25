Real men show emotions. Don’t let people make you feel something is wrong with you — Singer Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to echoe that even men have emotions.

According to the Bayelsa born power house, men should not let people make them feel something is wrong with them whenever they get emotional.

Timi took to his verified Twitter page to drop his opinion, which many appear to agree with.

He took to the micro blogging platform and wrote:

“”Real men show emotions,Strong men struggle too. Vulnerability is an attribute of the strong,Don’t let world people redefine this truth and make you feel something is wrong with you.”