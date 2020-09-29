“Real men don’t pester women”– Yul Edochie

Top Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his social media page to share FOUR major qualities of a real man.

According to the movie director, one of the quality of a real man is that he doesn’t pester women.

In his words ;

The matter no be by force.

Real men don’t pester women.

Real men respect women and respect themselves too.

If she says yes you roll, if she says no a real man walks away.

No pestering.

Ahead ahead.

A real man has a lot on his mind, no be to dey think only woman.

Real men respect everyone but fear no one.