“Real men don’t pester women”– Yul Edochie

Top Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his social media page to share FOUR major qualities of a real man.
According to the movie director, one of the quality of a real man is that he doesn’t pester women.
In his words ;
The matter no be by force.
Real men don’t pester women.
Real men respect women and respect themselves too.
If she says yes you roll, if she says no a real man walks away.
No pestering.
Ahead ahead.
A real man has a lot on his mind, no be to dey think only woman.
Real men respect everyone but fear no one.
— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) September 28, 2020