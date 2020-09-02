Rapper Zlatan Ibile Looking Dapper In Grey Suit (Photos)

Popular rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, surprised his fans as he stepped out in a tailored suit.
Information Nigeria recalls the rapper was spotted dancing with colleague, Davido at a beach party.
The ‘Bolanle’ crooner recently shared a couple of photos of himself via Instagram.
In the photos, Zlatan Ibile looked dapper as he donned a grey three-piece suit.
The rapper captioned the post with the words;
“MY CROWN
IS IN MY HEART
NOT ON MY HEAD”
See his post below: