Rapper Zlatan Ibile Looking Dapper In Grey Suit (Photos)

Popular rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, surprised his fans as he stepped out in a tailored suit.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner recently shared a couple of photos of himself via Instagram.

In the photos, Zlatan Ibile looked dapper as he donned a grey three-piece suit.

The rapper captioned the post with the words;

“MY CROWN

IS IN MY HEART

NOT ON MY HEAD”

