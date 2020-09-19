Rapper Vector To Release New Video, ‘No Peace’

Nigerian rapper, Vector Tha Viper, is set to release a new music video titled ‘No Peace’. The award-winning rapper cum actor has taken to Twitter to share teasers as well as promote the upcoming video.

His tweet reads:

“The mastery of the self is the only thing that can not be stolen from you. Man, Know yourself. Na wetin you know you go fit arrange well. #NoPeace 23-9-20.”

Sharing another video teaser, he writes:

“The true theft is not stolen artifacts, Cravings or style. The true theft is that of countless broken spirits home and away But the redemption of the African can only come from the spirit. For with the spirit came the ideas that were taken away in the first place. #NoPeace”

