Rapper Vector Shares Hilarious Photo On Instagram

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector tha Viper, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a hilarious photo.

In the photo, Vector rocked a tracksuit as he posed like a female.

The rapper decided to join the teeming population of ladies that show off their backside on social media.

Sharing the hilarious photo, the ‘King Kong’ crooner;

“Me self don decide say na yansh I go dey take snap now. Make all of us kuku Dey mad together. 😂

#ShowYourYanshpose”

See his post below: