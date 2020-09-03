‘Quit Trying To Impress People By Living Fake Life’ – Toyin Abraham Tells Fans (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham recently released a new video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about ‘fake life’.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a teaser of the video.

Abraham advised her fans and supporters to stop trying to impress people by pretending to be who they are not because it will hinder their ‘real helpers’ from locating them.

The actress captioned her post with the words;

“Quit trying to impress people by living a fake life, and start living shamelessly within your means. Ṣe bí o ti mọ, ẹlẹ́wà ṣàpọ́n.”

Watch the full video below: