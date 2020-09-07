‘Put Respect On My Name’ – Music Producer Samklef

Nigerian veteran music producer, Samklef, has stated that he deserves more respect and should not be compared to the new producers that are using ready-made artists to ‘blow’.

The award-winning producer cum social media blogger took to his official Twitter page on Monday to share a short video addressing Nigerians to stop the comparison and give him his full credit.

His caption reads thus:

“I woke up great. Nigerians should stop comparing me with producers wey dey use ready made artist blow. Pls put respect on my name. We did it without Instagram we did it 1st”

Samklef produced the hit single ‘Molowo Noni’ featuring Ice Prince, D Prince and Wizkid in 2011. He was also the main producer of Wizkid’s debut album, ‘Superstar’.

See Samklef’s tweet below:

See the video below: