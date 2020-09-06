Put Fear Of God In Management of Nigeria, Secondus Tells Buhari, APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to put the fear of God in their management of the affairs of the country.

The PDP National Chairman, made this appeal while speaking at a program organised by the party.

He also called on the APC to know that it is not in government to punish and push Nigerians to hardship but to make living pleasurable and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Secondus said: “I call upon the president to be humble and have the fear of God in the management of the affairs of the country. People are suffering. Be humble, let your government have human face. You are president to address the sufferings of Nigerians, alleviate the sufferings and not to add to the plights of the people that your are elected to govern.

“Power is ephemeral, it doesn’t last for ever. I ask why are leaders so arrogant, whether it is the APC or the PDP, political office is ephemeral. It does not last for ever. We (PDP) have been there. PDP lost power in 2015. We should bear in mind that a political party or a president is not God.

“Where is the almighty Gen. Sani Abacha today? Where is Saddam Hussein? Where is the so called strongman of Libya, Mamman Gaddafi? These are lessons that power is ephemeral and don’t last for ever. We should be humble and have the fear of God in whatever we so. People are suffering. Governance should not be seen as a means to inflict hardship on the people through government policies. Government must have human face.”