Pump Price Increase Beyond Buhari’s Control – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has no control over pump price.

The Minister reiterated that the federal government is no longer fixing the pump price of petroleum products in the country.

Sylva made this known while briefing journalists on the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Recall that the petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had on Wednesday announced a new pump price of N151.56 for petrol.

The minister expressed his sadness at seeing citizens place blame on the government for the increase.

He further added that the focus of the authorities is to protect the interest of citizens.