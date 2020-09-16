PTF: Despite Presenting Negative COVID-19 Results, 40 Percent Of Passengers On A Single Int’l Flight Tested Positive

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over COVID-19 test results being presented by international flights passenger.

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, raised the alarm while appearing before a joint Senate committee on health and aviation.

Ibrahim Oloriegbe, chairman, Senate Committee on Health, at the meeting, had expressed concern about the protocols for international flight operations about COVID-19 test requirements.

Responding to the concern, Aliyu expressed that some international flight passengers who presented negative COVID-19 results tested positive for thereon arrival in Nigeria.

Aliyu said there was an instance in which 40 percent of passengers on a single flight tested positive for COVID-19, despite presenting negative COVID-19 results before boarding.

Speaking further, he justified the measure put in place for flight operations, while he also revealed that the validity period of test had been reduced to four days from the initial seven days to prevent repeat occurrences.