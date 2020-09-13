Prince Evicted From BBNaija Lockdown House

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem, has become the twelfth housemate to be evicted from the house.

The 24-year-old Abia-native and graduate of Pure Physics from the University of Calabar, shortly after his eviction, shared with Ebuka that he is not surprised about leaving the house. He told Ebuka that he knew that he would that this week would be his final week in the house.

This Sunday, Prince, Dorathy, Ozo and Kiddwaya were up for eviction.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the housemate’s eviction. A user with the handle @oziolorji tweeted:

“Prince exited like a King… No bad blood, no fights, no hate and no love lost. He even kissed us all via the CCTV camera. Ichie Prince you will go far in life… 600 years of winnings for you #bbnaija2020”