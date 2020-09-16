‘Pride Kills Faster Than Cancer’, DJ Neptune Says

Popular Nigerian DJ, DJ Neptune, has stated his view on pride and what it does to human beings. The award-winning disc jockey cum artist is of the view that pride is a deadly disease that might lead a person to destruction.

He took to his Instagram story to share the write-up that reads thus:

“PRIDE KILLS FASTER THAN CANCER. ITS A DEADLY DISEASE THAT MIGHT LEAD TO DESTRUCTION”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that DJ Neptune took to Twitter to celebrate BBNaija couple, Neo and Vee, as both of them make it to the final week of the reality TV show.

See DJ Neptune’s post below: