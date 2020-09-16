President Buhari Unveils Nigeria At 60 Logo, Theme (Photo)

Ahead of the October 1 Independence Day celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the official logo for Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

President Buhari unveiled the logo shortly before the commencement of the 15th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Diamond Anniversary would be a low key in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the unveiling, President Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the development of Nigeria.

He also stated that his administration will continue to work towards greater inclusiveness.

Buhari also called for the participation of all Nigerians in the development goal of the country.

See the picture below: